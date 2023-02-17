PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PBF Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PBF stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.
PBF Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
