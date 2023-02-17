Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the coal producer will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,349,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.