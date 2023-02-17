Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,519,000 after purchasing an additional 180,079 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

