Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Pegasystems Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after buying an additional 473,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,441,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

