Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 975 ($11.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.36).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 873 ($10.60) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 915.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 911.76. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.64). The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4,855.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 214.06%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

