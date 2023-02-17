Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.99) to GBX 1,040 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.99) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

PEGRY stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

