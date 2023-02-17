Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Perion Network accounts for 0.8% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Perion Network worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 303,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 191,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $35.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.