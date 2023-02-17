Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €264.00 ($283.87) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €6.45 ($6.94) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €195.80 ($210.54). 860,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €188.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €186.79. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

