Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.78

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.78 ($200.84) and traded as high as €190.05 ($204.35). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €187.15 ($201.24), with a volume of 427,690 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €188.20 and a 200-day moving average of €186.79.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

