Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Down to $104.92

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.92, but opened at $102.02. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 569,447 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

