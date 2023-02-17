Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Reduced by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 586,601 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.