PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PHX opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

