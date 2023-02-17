Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,254 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.55% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $159,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 798.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

WMS opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

