Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.18% of Amgen worth $218,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $234.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

