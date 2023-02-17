Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 57 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $188,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,449,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $326.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.55 and a 200 day moving average of $339.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.
