Pictet Asset Management SA Has $132 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $132,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $504.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

