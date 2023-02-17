Pictet Asset Management SA Has $161.54 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $161,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 67,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 160,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 350.9% during the third quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $80.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

