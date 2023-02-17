Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 66,229 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $155,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.38 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

