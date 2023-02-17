Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $208,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 77,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

