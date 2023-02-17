Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 131,284 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,284 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $169,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

NYSE GFL opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

