Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 1,942,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

