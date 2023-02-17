Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.83 and traded as high as C$4.15. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 5,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of C$38.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.31.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

