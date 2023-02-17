Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 7.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Shares of PXD traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

