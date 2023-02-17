PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $137.52 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

