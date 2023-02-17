Polygon (MATIC) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00006015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $12.80 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00430296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.86 or 0.28503566 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
