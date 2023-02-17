Polymath (POLY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $182.20 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19296341 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,013,855.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

