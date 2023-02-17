PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Eric J. Cremers Sells 8,535 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 879,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,290. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

