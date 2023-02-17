PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Eric J. Cremers Sells 8,535 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 879,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,290. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

