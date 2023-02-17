PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler Sells 4,676 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

