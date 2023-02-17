Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $104,297.68 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $104,297.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,392,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

