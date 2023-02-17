Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $104,297.68 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $104,297.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,392,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Recommended Stories

