PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59.

PPL Stock Down 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

