Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

