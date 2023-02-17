Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.39. 311,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average is $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

