Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.52. 132,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,515. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

