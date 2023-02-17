Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. 3,789,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

