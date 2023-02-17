Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,891 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.45. 335,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,428. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

