Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.66. 1,370,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,511. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.