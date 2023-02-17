Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.24. 679,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,464. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.