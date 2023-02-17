Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 131,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 8,027,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,869,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

