Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.9%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.00. 5,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Principal Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

