Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.9%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.00. 5,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.
Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF
