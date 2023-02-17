Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. Scotiabank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,247 shares in the company, valued at $38,668,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

