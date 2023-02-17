Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $323.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.