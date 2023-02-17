Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Prologis by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Prologis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

PLD opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

