Prom 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.62 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Prom has a total market cap of $93.67 million and $2.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00021552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00043605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00219917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,816.59 or 1.00003095 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.04584799 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,897,997.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

