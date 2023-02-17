ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.