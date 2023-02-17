ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

