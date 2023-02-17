Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Stake Reduced by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,601 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Prospector Capital worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 212.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 676,447 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 818.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 445,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 396,825 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 584.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 146,095 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

Shares of PRSR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Prospector Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Prospector Capital Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

