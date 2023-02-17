Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Up 12.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,101,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,249,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Proterra Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Proterra

In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

About Proterra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Proterra by 11.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth $2,779,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Proterra by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Proterra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,250,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 614,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Proterra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

