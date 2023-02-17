Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Up 12.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,101,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,249,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Proterra Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Transactions at Proterra
In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About Proterra
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
