Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:PRLB opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after buying an additional 121,347 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,937,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.