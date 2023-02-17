Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
NYSE:PRLB opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.