Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Sells $259,383.40 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $259,383.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,803,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 10th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $505,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $45,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

