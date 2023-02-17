Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Sells $259,383.40 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $259,383.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,803,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ashleigh Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $505,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55.
Provention Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Trading of Provention Bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.