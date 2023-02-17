Prudential PLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,496.38.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,493.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,676.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,228.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,009.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

