Prudential PLC Acquires 17,126 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.28 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $283.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

